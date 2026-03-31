Bob “Hess” Heter passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at home with his family by his side.

Hess was a lifelong resident of Florida, N.Y., as well as a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church where he served as an usher.

He retired from the Orange County DPW after many years as a surveyor.

Hess was a member of the Seward Seniors and always enjoyed Tuesdays seeing friends and playing Bingo. He could be found on any early morning at Quick Chek catching up with friends and feeding his “adopted” dog. Family was always first and foremost and he was especially proud of his grandsons. He enjoyed the outdoors and flower gardening was a special interest of his and he always took pride in his well-manicured lawn. Hess had a great sense of humor. He had many friends and got along with everyone. He was truly a great person and he will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kosior Heter; daughter, Kelly Baraldi (Michael); grandson, Robert Baraldi (Erin); grandson, Thomas Baraldi; sister, Diane O’Neill (Richard); sister-in-law, Francis Kosior; brother-in-law, Ignatius Kosior (Patricia); brother-in-law, Edward “Gus” Kosior (Judy); sister-in-law, Ann Kosior; brother-in-law, Robert Kosior (Karen); brother-in-law, Kenneth Kosior (Connie); along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 6 from 3-6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7 at St. Joseph Church, Florida, N.Y.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921 or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.