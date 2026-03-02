Bernice Killeen Malvik, age 77, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on February 28, 2026, after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease.



Born and raised in Jersey City, N.J., until the age of 14. Bernice then moved to Greenwood Lake, N.Y., with her family. She graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School in 1966 and began her professional career as a bookkeeper with Reichhold Chemicals in Sterling Forest, N.Y.

In 1980, Bernice met the love of her life, Ken. They were married in June 1981 and shared 44 wonderful years of love, partnership, and unwavering devotion to one another.

After dedicating herself to raising her family, Bernice went on to build a fulfilling and lasting career with MJJ Builders - Devon Management in Warwick, N.Y., where she worked 25 years before retiring in 2017.

Bernice was an avid walker who found joy in reading, traveling, and relaxing at the beach. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Malvik; her two daughters, Katie Gilbert of Goshen, N.Y., and Kendyl Bua and her husband, Frank Bua, of Montgomery, N.Y.; and her five adored grandchildren: Emily, James, and Jacob Corino, and Isabella and Olivia Bua, who will carry her love forward in their hearts.

Bernice is now reunited with those who predeceased her: her mother, Bernice Hestermann; her father, James Killeen; her stepfather, Walter Hestermann; her brother, John Keltos; and her sisters, Anna May Dembia and Patti Graf.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 1 – 4 p.m. with a service beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, New York.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or online at https://hospiceoforange.com

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.LSVPMemorialHome.com