Bernard D. “Bud” Whitt of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on March 11, 2026, with his loving wife by his side. He was 88 years old.

Born in Soldiers Grove, Wisc., on June 27, 1937, he was one of 11 children of Leo and Freda (née Taft) Whitt.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Bud was retired as welder with Dell Construction Materials in Clifton, NJ. He spent a good deal of time in retirement running “HOT DOG PLUS” located at the roadside pull-off by Price Chopper and later at the top of Mt. Peter, where he enjoyed meeting and talking with all types of people, dishing up his ‘dogs.

A family statement reads, “Bud loved hunting, fishing, and motorcycle riding. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be dearly missed.”

Bud is survived by his wife of 27 years, Margaret (née Anarumo); daughters: Sandra Yanecko of Supply, NC; Redina Donahue and her husband William Donahue of Summerville, SC; and Della Rae Stickle of Supply, NC; seven grandchildren: Tim Yanecko, Hall Whitt, Deanne Wendland, Samantha Edwards, Dunay Worth, Carly Lybolt, and Amber Stickle; and 15 great-grandchildren; brothers Harley and Gregory and sister Nancy. He was predeceased by his child Bernadette Whitt; and his siblings: Rodney, Gordon, Jerry, Randall, Roger, Michael and Dennis.

Cremation will be private. A service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.