Bernard “Benny” Anthony Matalucci of Goshen, N.Y., entered into rest on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at home. He was 85. The son of the late Luigi Matalucci and Concetta DiLuigi Matalucci, he was born on August 20, 1940 in Goshen, N.Y. He was a retired teacher at Belmont Elementary School, North Babylon, N.Y.

He is survived by his wife, Renée Galiulo Matalucci; daughter, Luisa Matalucci-Wall and her husband Michael along with his cherished granddaughter, Emilia Renée Wall; sister, Tina Romano; brothers, Rudolph and Joseph Matalucci; along with several nieces and nephews.

Benny was a man of deep loyalty, humor, hard work, and heart who found his greatest joy in family and friendship. He shared a devoted 47-year marriage with his wife Renée, was a loving father to Luisa and proud “Baba” to Emilia, who kept his spirit young.

Raised in Goshen and deeply connected to his Italian heritage, Benny valued honest work, perseverance, and the simple moments that make life meaningful. He will be remembered for his generosity, resilience, laughter, and unwavering love for those around him.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924. Burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924 or to United Hospice, 42 Park Place, Goshen, NY 10924.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.