Barbara McManus-Koller, a 50-year resident of the area, passed away on May 26, 2026, in Monsey, N.Y. She was 77 years of age.

The daughter of the late William and Katherine Gibson McCullough, she was born in 1949 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Barbara worked in banking for more than 40 years. She was a member of the Warwick Quilters Guild.

Survivors include her husband, Karl Koller, and stepson Matthew at home; stepdaughter Kristian Koller of Middletown, N.Y.; sister Arlene Biondi of Freehold, N.J.; and brother Robert McCullough and his wife Eileen of Chester. She is also survived by four loving nieces and nephew, Jessica, Katherine, Kelly, and James. She was predeceased by her first husband, James McManus.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Anastasia RC Church, 21 N Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926.

Burial will follow at St. Anastasis RC Cemetery.

Final Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn, Thomas F. Flynn, and Megan Morales, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.