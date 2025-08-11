Audrey F. Brown

Audrey Florence Brown of Crescent City Florida, formerly of Westtown, N.Y, entered into rest on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 at home in Westtown with her family by her side. She was 85.

The daughter of the late Eugene Markiewicz and Lucy Markiewicz, she was born on July 6, 1940 in Newark, N.J. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In her early years, Audrey worked at Minisink Rubber Company in Unionville, N.Y. and was a bus driver for Minisink Valley in Slate Hill, N.Y. Audrey worked for over 20 years at Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center in New Hampton, N.Y. as a therapy aide. She also worked as a family care provider for over a decade opening her home and her heart to care for mentally disabled individuals. She retired in Crescent City, Fla. where she was a member and volunteer of the Senior Women’s Club and a devoted member of the Catholic church. Audrey was known for her selflessness and compassion. She spent countless hours cooking for those in need and serving her community, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her. As her health declined, she moved to be closer with family.

Audrey was an avid cook and was known for her “famous grandma Audrey’s meatballs”. Audrey was also known for her open heart and her ability to accept people for who they were. She often said, “To each his own,” a phrase that reflected her belief that despite our differences, we are all accepted as one. This outlook on life shaped her relationships and her legacy, teaching those around her to embrace one another with understanding and kindness.

She made an unforgettable impact on everyone she met, be it family, friends, relatives, and even friends of friends. People will always remember Audrey for her wit, her infectious sense of humor, her uncontrollable laughter, and the kindness she effortlessly shared with all. She was a bright light in everyone’s lives and continued to make everyone around her laugh until the end. Audrey enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her father, Eugene Markiewicz and mother, Lucy Markiewicz. She was also predeceased by her sister Betty, and brothers, Gene and Ralph.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Gerald Brown of Wake Forest, N.C.; her sister Cheryl Gale of Unionville, N.Y.; son Gerald Brown of Florida; son Daniel Brown and his wife Karen of Westtown, N.Y.; daughter Lori Harrington and husband Kevin of Wake Forest, N.C.

Audrey had several grandchildren and great grandchildren including Lauren Hakes and husband Roger and their two children Taylor and Wyatt of Westtown N.Y.; Daniel Brown J.r and wife Julenne and their three children Braelyn, Ryleigh and Daniel III of Westtown N.Y.; Ashley Brown of Westtown N.Y.; Lindsey Harrington of Wake Forest N.C.; Kaitlyn Harrington of Wake Forest N.C.; Kayla Brown and her children of N.J.; Jerry Brown of N.J.; Eugene Brown and his wife Abigail and son Lincoln of N.J.; Cheryl Cook and husband Taylor of N.J. As well as several nieces and nephews that she cherished.

As per her wishes, services will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

