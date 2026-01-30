Antonio Esposito of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 24, 2026. He was almost 93 years old.

Born on Hughes Avenue in the Bronx, N.Y., on June 26, 1933, he was the son of Dominic and Rosa (née Ciampa) Esposito. As the youngest of six children in an immigrant family, Antonio learned early on that opportunity was something you created through hard work and grit. His brothers and sisters predeceased him: Miguel, Noah, Graziella, Andriana, and Anthony. Antonio was the beloved husband of the late Gilda (née Gotlieb) Esposito, who predeceased him.

At 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served with distinction as a sharpshooter. Upon his return, he began a legendary 33-year career with the NYC Department of Sanitation. With a mind for strategy and a refusal to settle, Antonio took every promotional test available, rising from the streets of the Bronx all the way to Borough Superintendent in Queens. His sharp intellect and leadership also caught the eye of his dear friend, Senator John Calandra, who entrusted Antonio to run his political campaigns.

A family statement reads: “Poppy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who always put his family first. He was our foundation, holding us together through every challenge with wisdom and stability.”

In his retirement, he was a Florida snowbird. Still, he devoted his time to traveling with his wife and family. He also spent summers at his house on the bay in Point Pleasant where he taught his grandchildren how to crab and fish. He was an avid hunter and woodsman who lived for the outdoors. At home, he was a die-hard Yankees fan who never missed a game, often calling the plays (and the manager’s mistakes) before they even happened.

Everything in Antonio’s life centered around family and the joy of the holidays. He lived for the moments when the house was full, music was playing and the table was overflowing. He famously believed there was always room for one more. Anyone who walked through the door, a friend or stranger, was treated like family and offered a seat at the table.

His social circle extended into the community. He was a fixture at the local ShopRite every Wednesday, where his contagious energy and spirit were well known. When he wasn’t cooking at home, Grappa Ristorante became his home away from home, a place where he could enjoy a meal, a glass of wine, and the company of friends in the true Italian tradition.

Up until just months before his passing, Poppy, as he was known by all, was the family chef, asking every morning, “What do you want for dinner?” Nobody left his table hungry. Every meal began with a glass of wine and a toast of “Salute!”

Antonio approached life with the focus and patience of the expert Texas Hold ‘em player he was. He knew when to hold them and when to fold them, but above all, he knew how to bet on himself and his family. In his final days, Antonio gave one last gift: the inspiration to dream. In his honor, the All-in Legacy Fund has been established under the 501(c)(3) non-profit, PATH (Promoting Arts Teamwork and Hope. Inc.)

Antonio is survived by his daughter, Roseanne Esposito and her husband Rick Bette; his son, Howard Ericksen and his wife Eileen; his grandchildren: Anthony Ericksen, Rachel Ericksen, Karina Scout and her wife Emma, Casey Singh and her husband Pavandeep, Grace Magee, Thomas Esposito and Bella; and his great-grandchildren, Nathan Grose and Frances Scout.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to help us “bet on the future.” Tax-deductible donations to the “All-In” Legacy Fund will directly impact children and communities ensuring Antonio’s spirit of “possible” reaches the next generation.

Donations can be made via Venmo (@P_A_T_H Promoting Arts Teamwork and Hope) or mail (please make checks payable to Promoting Arts Arts Teamwork and Hope and mail to 159 Kings Highway, Warwick, N.Y. 10990).

