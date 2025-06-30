Anita Colman of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on June 24, 2025 at Chilton Memorial Hospital in Newton, N.J. She was 94 years old.

Born in Newark, N.J. on July 27, 1930, she was the daughter of Peter and Catherine (nee McCaffery) McEvoy.

Anita worked for Allied Chemicals in Edgewater, N.J. as a payroll manager. As a parishioner at St. Stephen RC Church, Anita was a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Gaelic Cultural Society, And the Ladies of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Anita is survived by her daughter Eileen M. Geyer and her husband Brian S. of Rowley, Mass.; son Peter Colman and his wife Hadley J. Friedman of Lube, Maine; grandchildren: Kirk Geyer, Alissa Geyer, Lakota Bowen, and Summit Colman; grand pets: Olaf, Emma, Elby, Rassan, and Daphne. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 58 years, Patrick J. Colman, and her sister Mary McNerney.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 30, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, 11:00 am., July 1, 2025, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, 50 Galloway Road, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Warwick Valley Humane Society, 48 Public Works Road, Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.