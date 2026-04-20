Alex Sloma

Daniel Sloma lost a brother, and I lost my beautiful son Alex. Alex passed away doing what he loved most, cleaning trash from the canal at the back of our house. On that day it was raining and really windy. Alex did not obey me, telling him many times to stay out of the canal. He did not have the ability to process that something could or might happen to him. Mother nature reprimanded him much more than I his mother ever could. She took him under her wings. Alex leaves behind his wonderful mother Robin Sloma, caring brother Daniel Sloma and his loving cat Jones. He also leaves behind his Aunt Susan, Uncle Chet, Cousins Mark, David, and his closest buddy Cousin Craig.

Donations in Alex’s honor can be made to Warwick Valley Humane Society 48 Public Works Road Warwick, N.Y. 10990