Alberta Sirett of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94 years old.

Born in Glen Lyon, Pa., on Feb. 4, 1931, she was the daughter of John and Stella (née Vishneski) Ambrazaitis. Alberta lived in Brooklyn for many years where she met and married her late husband John.

Alberta is survived by daughter Lisa Sirett of Ft. Myers, Fla.; son Gregory Sirett of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; daughter Karina McDermott and her husband Frank of Warwick; five grandchildren: Katherine, Kevin, and Kyle McDermott; Rachel Rubin and her husband Chad; and Elizabeth Sirett; and great-grandchild Stevie. She was predeceased by her husband John.

A Mass will be held on Feb. 6 at St. Bernard Parish in Brooklyn, N.Y., with interment to follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.