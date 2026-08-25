Norma S. Larsen of Warwick, NY went home to her Savior on August 14, 2026, at Park Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middletown. She was 94 years old.

Born in Brooklyn on March 16, 1932, she was the daughter of Arthur and Solveig (née Gabrielsen) Wilson. She graduated from Bay Ridge High in 1950. After high school, she worked as a telephone operator.

Norma and her husband Lloyd were married on October 3, 1959, at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Deer Park, Long Island, NY. They briefly lived in Oceanside and then Baldwin, NY before moving to Brentwood to a house that Lloyd built. The family continued to attend the church where they were married. Norma remained in the house until 1999 when she moved with her family to Warwick, NY.

An avid reader, Norma could often be found sitting comfortably with a book in hand or with her Bible open on her lap. She loved to work in her garden, and many plants could be found hanging in her home. She dedicated her life to being a devoted and loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a strong woman of faith, always praying and giving praise to her Lord.

Norma is survived by her daughter Lynn Tonnesen and her husband Alan; son Lloyd Larsen; grandchildren: Kara Cannata and her husband Andrew, and Kory Tonnesen; great-grandchildren: Liam, Noah, and Kayla Cannata; sister June Wilson, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd.

A Celebration of Life is planned for September 19, 2026, at Calvary Baptist Church, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimers Association online at alz.org or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org