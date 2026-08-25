Mindy Berman (nee’) Sall passed away July 23, 2026 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Mindy was born March 11, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Leon and Lillian Sall.

Mindy graduated Cherry Hill West High School in Cherry Hill NJ in 1971.

Her passion was her family, her Husband Howard, son Matthew, daughter-in law Amanda and, especially her four grandchildren, Dominic, Brynn, Devyn and Callie.

She was predeceased by her mother Lillian, father Leon and brother Martin.

A celebration of life will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can me made to the American Kidney fund.