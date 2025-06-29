WVHS Salutatorian Gisela Gujar

Throughout high school, Gisela Gujar’s course load was predominantly filled with Advanced Placement and honors classes.

“My favorite was definitely the Spanish classes,” she said, adding that memorable moments from her senior year included spending time with her friends and attending a variety of school events.

Outside of the classroom, Gujar has a strong passion for tennis. In addition to playing for her school team, she coaches in Goshen and leads summer camps in Warwick, sharing her love for the sport with younger players.

Gujar’s graduation speech is inspired by one of her favorite artists, J. Cole.

“I think that some of his words align correctly with the message I wanted to say, so a lot of it’s based on that, and it makes it more personal to me,” she said.

Through her speech, Gujar said she hopes to inspire others to appreciate the life that they’re living, rather than constantly chasing something better.

From a young age, Gujar’s drive for academic excellence came from her personal desire to challenge herself and grow into the best version of herself.

“I was surprised when I became salutatorian, but it was really just me trying my best all the time,” she said.

Gujar served as president of Mu Alpha Theta and was actively involved in National Honor Society and Student Senate, where she held the role of class president for four years. Her ability to balance academics and extracurriculars came down to strong time management skills and staying ahead, rather than procrastinating.

“I’m most proud of how other people perceive me...knowing that I’m a good person and treat others how I would want to be treated,” she said.

Following graduation, she will be attending the University of Connecticut’s honors college to major in biomedical engineering and minor in Spanish.

“My hope is to either pursue a career in biomedical engineering or further into something medical, like pre-med,” Gujar said.