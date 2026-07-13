Christopher Hansen has achieved a remarkable milestone in a journey defined by academic excellence, leadership, and service to the nation. A top five percent graduate of Warwick High School’s Class of 2021, Hansen recently graduated ranked number one in his Officer Candidate School (OCS) class at Naval Station Newport, earning his commission as a United States Navy Officer and preparing to begin training as a Nuclear Submarine Officer.

His accomplishment places him among an elite group of officers selected to serve in one of the Navy’s most demanding and technically complex communities. The submarine force requires exceptional academic ability, leadership potential, and personal discipline—qualities Hansen has demonstrated throughout his educational and military career.

Hansen’s path to naval service began in Warwick, where he distinguished himself as a dedicated student and leader. Following his graduation from Warwick High School in 2021, he attended Syracuse University, pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering. Throughout his time at Syracuse, Hansen excelled academically and within extracurricular activities while balancing the rigorous demands of an engineering curriculum.

In May 2025, he graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, earning the honor of magna cum laude. His academic performance reflected both his intellectual curiosity and strong work ethic, laying the foundation for the challenges that awaited him in naval service.

Shortly after completing his degree, Hansen attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., one of the Navy’s premier leadership development programs. OCS is designed to transform civilian college graduates into commissioned naval officers through intensive military, physical, and leadership training. Candidates are evaluated on their performance across multiple dimensions, including leadership, military knowledge, physical readiness, teamwork, and character.

Standing out among an accomplished group of officer candidates, Hansen graduated first in his class, a distinction recognizing his exceptional performance throughout the program. Finishing at the top of an OCS class is a significant achievement and reflects not only academic excellence, but also the leadership capabilities and commitment expected of future Navy officers.

As a newly commissioned Ensign in the United States Navy, Hansen will now begin the demanding training pipeline required of future Nuclear Submarine Officers. The Navy’s nuclear propulsion program is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous technical training programs in the world. Officers selected for this community must master advanced engineering principles, reactor operations, and submarine warfare while preparing to lead sailors in highly complex operational environments.

Hansen’s background in chemical engineering and his demonstrated record of academic achievement make him exceptionally well suited for the challenges ahead. His selection for the nuclear submarine community reflects the Navy’s confidence in his ability to excel in a field where precision, accountability, and leadership are essential.

Family, friends, educators, and mentors have watched with pride as Hansen progressed from a Warwick High School graduate to a Syracuse University engineering scholar and now a commissioned naval officer. His accomplishments serve as an inspiration to young people considering careers in engineering, military service, and public leadership.

As he begins this next chapter, Christopher Hansen carries with him the values of hard work, perseverance, and service that have defined his journey thus far. Graduating magna cum laude from Syracuse University and first in his OCS class are impressive achievements individually. Together, they represent a record of excellence that positions him for success as he enters one of the Navy’s most elite officer communities.

For Hansen, the future lies beneath the ocean’s surface as a leader in the United States Navy submarine force. For those who know him, his remarkable achievements are not only a testament to what he has accomplished, but also an indication of the impact he is likely to make in the years ahead.

Congratulations, Ensign Christopher Hansen—a scholar, leader, and officer whose dedication and excellence have earned him a place among the Navy’s best and brightest.