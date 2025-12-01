WVCSD Artist of the Week: Nova McRoberts

As a passionate performing arts student with an impressive resume already under her belt, Warwick Valley Middle School fifth grader Nova McRoberts has worked her way to one of her biggest dreams so far, performing “The Nutcracker” with the New York City Ballet this winter.

Performing on stage at Lincoln Center in front of an audience of 30,000 people is a dream role she’s imagined for a large part of her childhood.

“I’ve only seen “The Nutcracker” once when I was little, but I remember seeing the angels, and I was like, ‘I wanna do that one day!’” she said.

Nova learned she’d been cast in late September and has been rehearsing at Lincoln Center twice a week ever since.

“This has been one of my dreams since I found out about the New York City Ballet,” she said. “I’m just so happy that I get to be a part of this community.”

Behind this milestone are years of dedication to the performing arts. Nova has been in theater productions since age four, when she played the Elephant Bird in “Seussical the Musical.” Since then, she has taken on roles in local productions including Nemo in “Finding Nemo,” Cruella de Vil in “101 Dalmatians,” Erica in “Matilda,” and Michael in “Peter Pan.”

Nova has trained with the American School of Ballet for the past three years and studies multiple dance styles, with lyrical as her favorite. Recently, she stepped outside her comfort zone and tried hip hop for the first time, discovering a new appreciation for its unique, upbeat energy that differs from her usual, technical style of dancing.

She is also a passionate flutist with the WVMS band and is preparing to audition for a solo in the upcoming winter concert. She said she loves the flute, but has always felt drawn to the piccolo and hopes to pick that instrument up when she enters high school.

Both of her parents spent years working in Broadway productions, shaping her love of theater from the very beginning. That connection has also given her unforgettable memories, including watching her mom perform alongside generations of Rockettes from the past century at the 100th “Christmas Spectacular” recently.

Through all her rehearsals, auditions and performances, Nova said the performing arts have taught her courage, discipline, and how to push herself into new experiences. As happened with hip hop, the confidence Nova has developed by performing has led her to dive into other interests like photography and, even, leadership.

Nova is a fifth grade representative in the WVMS Student Senate and a budding photographer. She took a macrophotography class over the summer and hopes to bring her camera skills to the WVMS Literary Club this year.

“I guess I’m most proud of all of the progress that I’ve made as a performer,” she said. “And really just being able to get this experience with the New York City Ballet!”

As “The Nutcracker” gets underway, Nova is already looking ahead. She plans to audition for two other ballets this year: “Sleeping Beauty” and “Coppélia.”

From her first role at four years old to the bright lights of Lincoln Center, Nova is proof that passion, hard work, and dreaming fearlessly can take you to incredible places!