Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 awarded $10,000 donation by ShopRite

Warwick. Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 has been awarded a donation of $10,000 from the ShopRite Organization, according to Carmine Garritano, Sr. Vice Commander, Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 and Jose’ Morales, Commander, Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662. They excitedly emailed the announcement to Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton and Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard, noting that their presence at the presentation of funds would be important.

“The ShopRite Organization has been a steady force of support to veterans, especially here in Orange County and your presence will show them how their support is so very much appreciated,” wrote Garritano and Morales.

Presentation of the ShopRite donation of $10,000 to the Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 has been scheduled for Thursday May 26, at 10 a.m., at the ShopRite on Rt 94 South in Warwick, across the road from the VFW.