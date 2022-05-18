Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 awarded $10,000 donation by Shop Rite

Warwick. Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 has been awarded a donation of $10,000 from the Shop Rite Organization, according to Carmine Garritano, Sr. Vice Commander, Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 and Jose’ Morales, Commander, Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662. They excitedly emailed the announcement to Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton and Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard, noting that their presence at the presentation of funds would be important.

“The Shop Rite Organization has been a steady force of support to veterans, especially here in Orange County and your presence will show them how their support is so very much appreciated,” wrote Garritano and Morales

Presentation of the funds to the VFW Post will happen soon, but no date has yet been set, they said. It will be announced.