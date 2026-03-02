Warwick Town Police

Feb. 16

Kaitlyn Slicker-Abulteen, 36, of Warwick, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. She was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail on $2,000 bail, pending an appearance in Town Court.

Feb. 17

A 21-year-old male of Rockaway Beach was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation, and released to appear in Village Court.

Kevin Malkin, 39, of Hopatcong, N.J., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and released to appear in Town Court.

Feb. 19

Brendan Eustace, 38, of Warwick, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanors. He was released to appear in the Village of Florida Court.