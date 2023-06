On June 17, over 30 bags of garbage were collected in 45-gallon sized trash bags during a cleanup of Rt. 94/17A from the Village of Warwick line to Minturn Road.

The clean-up effort was coordinated by the Warwick Fire Department, Warwick Community Ambulance, Warwick Valley Rotary Club, and the Town of Warwick Police Department.

A special thank you to the Warwick Police Dept. and the Fire Police for keeping everyone safe.