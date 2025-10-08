Village Halloween Happenings

The Village of Warwick Recreation Department and the Warwick Lions Club will be hosting a Halloween Costume Parade on Friday, Oct. 31. Line-up will take place at 4:30 p.m. on High Street. The Parade will start at 5:00 p.m. and proceed down Main Street to Railroad Avenue. A Costume Contest with prizes will take place on Railroad Avenue.

This year’s Costume Contest will include the following categories: Most Original, Scariest, Best Group/Family and Cutest. The contest will be divided into the following age groups: 5 and under, 6-9, 10-14, adult, and family ensemble.

“Scare the Mayor” Contest

Village residents are invited to try their best frights for the Village’s Ninth Annual “Scare the Mayor” Contest, which is for the scariest, most frightful, scream-worthy Halloween decorated house in the Village of Warwick. The contest is free to enter, and Village of Warwick residents are eligible to participate. If a home won first prize the previous year it is ineligible to win first prize this year, but it can still participate in the contest. To register a house, call Village Hall at (845) 986-2031 or email clerk@villageofwarwick.org by Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, beginning at 7:00 p.m., all participants will receive a visit from Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard. Guest judges who will deem the ghouls and ghosts who scare them the most.

First, second, and third prize winners will be posted on the village’s website and earn “I Scared the Mayor” bragging rights. Additionally, one select home will receive, “The Karl Scheible Award for Exemplary Skill and Thematic Creativity” in honor of late Village of Warwick Planning Board Member who created the original ‘Haunted House’ on Oakland Court (winners will be announced on Facebook). String those purple and orange lights with care, spread cobwebs as far as they can bear, creepy skulls and candy corn too, anything spooky really will do. The mayor anticipates the delights from all the scary frights, and they look forward to celebrating the best that residents can offer.

Halloween House self-guided tour

This year, the Village of Warwick will be compiling a list of Halloween decorated homes to be shared with the public as a self-guided tour. If you wish to participate, email Trustee Mary Collura at collura@villageofwarwick.org by Wednesday, Oct. 8 to include your home (address only will be shared). Once completed, maps will be available on the Village’s Facebook and at Village Hall.

Curfew and road closures

A Halloween curfew for all persons under the age of 18 (unless accompanied by a parent or guardian) will be in effect for all streets, parks and other public areas in the Village of Warwick between 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30 and 6:00 a.m., Friday, Oct. 31, and again on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

Oakland Court, Welling Avenue, Orchard Street, and Linden Place will once again be closed on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. High Street will also be closed on Oct. 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup.