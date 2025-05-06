Think dfferently month proclaimed

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and the Orange County Legislature have proclaimed May 2025 as “Think Differently, It Starts with a Smile” Month, celebrating the leadership of self-advocates, individuals with disabilities who continue to shape Orange County’s culture of belonging through courage, clarity, and lived experience.

This month-long initiative encourages every resident to take small, meaningful steps to build a community where all people feel respected, connected, and welcomed. It starts with a smile and expands into opening hearts, building trust, and creating spaces where true belonging can thrive.

”The heartbeat of Think Differently is our self-advocates,” said County Executive Neuhaus. “Their voices, choices, and perspectives are not just included, they are celebrated because they are essential. We are proud to continue this work by listening, learning, and evolving together. True belonging starts with meeting people where they are, and we all have a role to play in that.”

At the core of the Think Differently initiative is the belief that leadership must come from those most impacted. Self-advocates guide how Orange County approaches accessibility, education, business, recreation, and more. The County’s commitment to “nothing about us without us” is not just a slogan, but a principle embedded in its efforts to promote equity and inclusion.

Chairman of the Legislature Kevin Hines added, “This proclamation reaffirms our commitment to working alongside people with both apparent and non-apparent disabilities to co-create a community where everyone truly belongs and feels a part of things. That truly can start with something as simple as a smile.”

The Promise to Think Differently is an ongoing commitment, inviting residents to reflect on how they foster inclusivity in their workplaces, neighborhoods, schools, and homes. Orange County encourages residents to share how they are rethinking accessibility, communication, and compassion in their own communities.

The Orange County Think Differently Committee extends its gratitude to County Executive Neuhaus, the Legislature, and the many County departments, including Mental Health, Youth Bureau, Health, Tourism, Parks & Recreation, and Human Rights, and to the Honorable Judge Klein and countless other organizations and individuals who champion this work.

The official proclamation was celebrated on May 1st at the Orange County Legislative session, with a gathering of self-advocates, caregivers, families, and community partners. Together, they honored leadership, lived experience, and the collective action that continues to advance the mission of a more inclusive Orange County.

Throughout May and beyond, residents are encouraged to lead this work by signing the Think Differently Promise, hosting conversations, sharing stories, and reimagining what belonging can look like in their spaces. Orange County offers real, relatable training and support for organizations, teams, and community groups.