Sweeton updates residents on Rte 94 improvements, emergency apps

In a recent update to residents, Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton gave some hopeful news to folks who frequently travel along the rather bumpy Route 94: the NYS Department of Transportation will be holding an informational open house on October 19 at 6 p.m. at Florida’s Village Hall. Sweeton said the meetings is intended to discuss the long-awaited improvements to Route 94 from the New Jersey line to the town of Goshen line.

Improvements mentioned include pavement mill and fill from the NJ line through the villages of Warwick and Florida, as well as improvements to the existing drainage system near Wawayanda Road, and the replacement of two culverts by Pennings Farm and near Route 1A. The DOT also plans to cut traffic congestion at Route 94 and Route 1A, improve site distance by Clifford Court, and address pedestrian accessibility concerns at Galloway Road and by St. Anthony Community Hospital.

The work is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and run through the fall of 2025, and will be conducted during both the day and night, depending on various factors.

Sweeton also urged residents to sign up for the Code Red emergency app, which they can do by texting “WarwickAlert” to 99411, navigating to the town website (townofwarwick.org), or by stopping by the town clerk’s office for assistance. Residents can opt to receive alerts by phone, text, and/or email.

In other news, a public hearing to consider creating the Hillside Water District will be held on Thursday, October 12, at 7:15 p.m. in Warwick Town Hall (132 Kings Highway). The next regular meeting of the Warwick Town Board will follow at 7:30 p.m. on that date.