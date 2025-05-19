Supervisors Corner

Memorial Day is our day to reflect upon and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. It is our responsibility to remember and honor those who have served our nation and extend our heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their selfless service and unwavering dedication to protecting our freedoms. Memorial Day is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our armed forces. In addition, we must be reminded of and acknowledge the sacrifices made by the families of our service members.

The memory of those who are gone, but not forgotten, lives on in the freedoms we cherish and in the hearts of all who understand the true cost of liberty. We honor their legacy by committing ourselves to the principles they fought to protect and by supporting their families and loved ones who carry the weight of their loss.

As a community, we are united in our respect and admiration for our veterans. Your dedication and service are the foundation upon which our freedoms are built. Today and every day, we are committed to honoring your contributions and ensuring that your legacy is preserved for future generations. May this Memorial Day serve as a reminder of our collective appreciation and the enduring legacy of those who have served and especially those who have perished while committed to serve.

Memorial Services in Warwick on May 26

There will be no recycling pick up on Monday, May 26 according to Interstate Waste Services. Please visit interstatewaste.com or call 866-DIALIWS (342-5497) for more information.

Too Good to Toss hosted by Wickham Works on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1st from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Stanley Deming Basketball Court. On Friday, 5/31 drop off any donated household item(s) that are in good, clean, working condition with all parts. On Saturday, 6/1, stop by and pick up any items donated. Visit www.wickhamworks.org/tgtt-faqs for more details. If you’d like to volunteer, email TGTTvolunteercoordinator@gmail.com

Warwick Food Truck Festival, Thursday, June 5 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Mountain Lakes Park, 46 Bowen Road. The festival is a community fundraising event from local nonprofit, Small Things, Inc. Proceeds will help support its mission to share kindness in the Warwick Community. This event will include 20 local food, dessert and craft beverage vendors. Admission is $20 per car load (cash or Venmo) and includes admission and parking fee. Non-perishable food items will also be collected for local food pantries and new kids’ socks for Four Seasons Kids. Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a night of food, fun and music! Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. Visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com for more information or check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

To comply with State regulations, the town has issued the Annual Water Quality Reports (AWQR) for all of our water districts for 2025. These reports can be viewed on the town website, www.townofwarwick.org. If you are served by municipal water, please view the report for your district.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.