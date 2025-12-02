Supervisor’s Corner

Join the Florida Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 6 for the lighting of the Village Christmas Tree located at the Presbyterian Church, 1 N. Main St. in Florida. The event starts at 4 p.m. with Santa and friends arriving at 4:30 p.m. Tree lighting will commence at dark. Enjoy snacks presented by the Chamber and Lions Club along with fundraising booths and arts and crafts. Fun for the whole family!

WTBQ’s 10th Annual Toys for Military Tots Drive 2025 is happening again this year. If you’d like to participate with WTBQ Radio and local organizations and businesses, donate new, unwrapped toys for ages infant to 12 years old. The toys will be distributed to local Orange County military and veteran families. Donations can be dropped off until Dec. 8 in the lobby of Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Also accepting donations of wrapping paper and ribbon. Please direct any questions to taylor@WTBQ.com.

Warwick Historical Society presents The Great Warwick Cookie Exchange on Sunday, Dec. 7 from 2-4 p.m. at the A.W. Buckbee Events Center. Tickets are $25 per person and include admission, a drink, and a take-home cookie box. Participants are to bring four dozen of one type of homemade cookie, with about one dozen “rough chopped” for sampling before guests pack their favorites to take home. Tickets also available for a chance to win an exclusive custom-made gingerbread house created by Food Network star Chef Vanessa Greeley. Space is limited, and RSVPs are required by Dec. 5 at www.warwickhistory.org.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

