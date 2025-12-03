Students learn signs of substance abuse

Future teachers at Mount Saint Mary College recently learned vital tools for supporting at-risk students during the Drug and Alcohol Awareness for Educators workshop, hosted by the college’s Sigma Tau Chapter 451 of the Kappa Delta Pi (KDP) honor society.

The sessions highlighted the specific signs and behaviors teachers should look for in the classroom, as well as the resources available within school districts to help students in need.

The event featured two expert presentations offering different perspectives on student safety.

MaryAlice Kovatch, coordinator at the Alcohol and Drug Awareness Council of Orange County (ADAC), led the first session. Her presentation guided future educators on identifying key behavioral patterns that warrant documentation and intervention. Kovatch outlined the support structures ADAC provides to districts and the in-school resources available to students. To foster engagement, she utilized an anonymous interactive online activity where students used their phones to share their existing knowledge of drug use and alcoholism, sparking a thoughtful discussion among the attendees.

The second presentation featured Det. Andrew Kryger, Youth Bureau Officer at the Stony Point Police Department, accompanied by Audra Morrison, the department’s Youth Bureau Secretary. Kryger provided an overview of his work within the North Rockland Central School District and the Haverstraw Police Department, explaining the critical role of School Resource Officers (SROs).

To illustrate the physical dangers of impaired judgment, Kryger facilitated a hands-on demonstration using drunk driving and texting while driving simulation goggles – tools he utilizes with high school students. Mount students were given the opportunity to wear the goggles and attempt tasks, experiencing firsthand the disorientation caused by substance abuse or distraction behind the wheel.

The Mount’s KDP is dedicated to service-learning in the local community. It promotes excellence in, and recognizes outstanding contributions to, the field of education. The society endeavors to maintain a high degree of professional fellowship among its members, quicken professional growth, and honor achievement in educational work.