PFAS virtual meeting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is hosting a virtual meeting series about ongoing actions and efforts to protect, educate, and assist New York communities in addressing the ubiquitous threat of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The webinars will focus on the PFAS Rural Background Study, treatment of landfill leachate, wastewater treatment guidance, sampling of PFAS in biosolids, and drinking water policy.

“Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State outlined a number of key priorities for protecting New York’s environment, including the development of new regulations to address PFAS contamination and protect New York communities,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “Public input is critical to the success of the State’s ongoing progress, and we encourage New Yorkers to participate in upcoming opportunities to help guide these important efforts forward.”

Hochul’s 2026 State of the State directed DEC to develop draft regulations to instruct landfills to treat leachate for harmful contaminants at the source before discharge and provide funding for local governments to comply. Development of regulations to treat landfill leachate at the source will better protect the environment, drinking water sources, and save taxpayers millions in future cleanup costs. DEC is drafting regulations that will instruct landfills to treat leachate for harmful contaminants at the source before discharge to wastewater treatment plants and will provide funding for local governments to comply.

The webinar on on PFAS in Biosolids is scheduled for Feb. 4. For more information, log onto https://shorturl.at/IgSKZ.