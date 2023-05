Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players will hold open auditions for the musical “Seussical” on May 15 and 17 from 7-9 p.m. at The Playhouse at Museum Village, Route 17M in Monroe.

The production is under the direction of Terri Weiss with musical direction by Hannah Blair and choreography by Diane Holbert. Performances will be from Sept. 9 to Sept. 24.

Auditions are open to ages 12 and up. The cast for this show will include performers of various ages. Those auditioning should bring a prepared musical selection to sing with an accompanist. More information can be found at www.AtThePlayhouse.org or interested participants can call 845-294-9465.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players is a non-profit corporation dedicated to promoting the performing arts in the Hudson Valley. The company operates The Playhouse at Museum Village, presenting a season of Main Stage performances from May to November.