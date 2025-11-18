Health coverage act for military families introduced

The bipartisan TRICARE Transition Transparency Act - which would ensure military families are given advanced notice before changes to their coverage go into effect - was recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Pat Ryan (D-NY) and Jen Kiggans (R-VA). If passed, the bill would require the Department of Defense (DoD) to give TRICARE beneficiaries clear, repeated notices when their coverage is about to change, giving them time to plan, budget, and make informed choices.

An Iraq War veteran, Ryan is member of the House Armed Services Committee, and is also the first West Point graduate to represent the Academy in Congress.

“Military families have sacrificed so much for this country – it’s absolutely unacceptable that their coverage can be ripped away without notice. It’s entirely un- American,” Ryan said. “Especially amid rising health care costs in the Hudson Valley and nationwide, we have to be all-hands-on-deck to deliver much-needed relief to military families across the country. Our military families have stepped up and sacrificed for us, now we need to do right by them.”

Military families and retirees can face complex healthcare transitions that can cause confusion and unexpected costs. Under current rules, dependent children lose regular TRICARE eligibility at age 21 (or 23 if enrolled in school). Families may purchase TRICARE Young Adult (TYA) coverage until age 26, but premiums exceed $570/month for TYA Prime and $300/month for TYA Select. At age 65, beneficiaries must enroll in Medicare Part B to maintain TRICARE for Life coverage, a requirement many retirees learn about too late, which can lead to missed enrollment windows, coverage gaps, and higher out-of-pocket expenses. This bill is designed to ensure beneficiaries receive timely, repeated notifications and clear guidance, allowing them to plan ahead, avoid coverage gaps, and manage costs Ryan stated.

The TRICARE Transition Transparency Act will:

* Require the DoD to notify TRICARE beneficiaries one year, 180 days, and 30 days before a coverage change takes effect.

* Apply to any TRICARE coverage transition requirement, including switching from regular TRICARE to TYA at age 21 (or 23 if a full-time student) and transitioning to TRICARE for Life at age 65.

* Mandate that notices be delivered electronically and supported by an outreach campaign through TRICARE’s website, social media, and family readiness groups.

* Require an annual report to Congress with metrics on outreach effectiveness and recommendations for improvement.