Fifth graders help those in need with toiletry drive

Fifth graders at Golden Hill Elementary School participated in a schoolwide service project to support a local food pantry by collecting toiletries to help community members and families in need.

“The goal of this project is to teach our students the importance of generosity, community support, and caring for others - especially as the holiday season approaches,” said fifth grade teacher Noreen Meehan.

As items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and other essentials are in great demand at the food pantry, the students started a toiletry drive to fill a gap. They saw the food drives throughout the community, but knew families must still need everyday items.

”Donating the toiletries to the Florida Food Pantry really helps the people in need who can’t afford all of these supplies,” fifth grader Zaira Fontus said. “We do this to give back to our community, to help others, and to show we care about our community.”

“Giving toiletries to the food pantry makes me feel good knowing that I helped somebody out. I learned that even something so little can make a difference in someone’s day,” student Lena Radon said.

Meehan said she believes the drive will be beneficial to students who are developing empathy and learning how to work as a team. Participation in service projects will also help the students get ready for middle and high school.

“The fifth grade team has many opportunities to talk about compassion, kindness, and helping others, but to encourage fifth graders to see the power of helping others, that is a lesson that goes well beyond the classroom walls,” she said. “We want the students to see that even small acts of kindness can make a real difference in someone’s life. We just hope that our donations inspire others to donate to their local food pantries.”

The fifth graders, who collected items through Nov. 24 at Golden Hill, extended a thank you to Beth Maas and all of the volunteers at the Florida Food Pantry for their hard work.