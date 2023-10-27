Driver hits Warwick Kwik Mart before crashing into nearby yard

On the afternoon of October 26, a person driving a black Ford SUV hit the corner of the Warwick Kwik Mart at the intersection of Orchard Street and Route 17A, then continued traveling down Orchard Street where the car drove through the lawn of 6 Orchard Street — including the house’s Halloween decorations — before hitting the side of the neighboring house where it came to a stop.

A neighbor who heard the crash witnessed the driver and an elderly passenger being transported via ambulance to a hospital. However, their condition has not been made public.

The car suffered significant front-end damage; members of the Warwick Fire Department were on hand to ensure the car didn’t ignite as a result of the crash.

Warwick EMS, Warwick Police, and NYS State Troopers were also present at the scene. The cause of the accident is not yet known.