Call for Artists in Residence

The Village of Warwick is seeking candidates for its next Artist in Residence (AIR). The goal of the Village of Warwick Artist in Residence program is to expose the community to the work of local artists, create opportunities for local artists to engage with the community and build their careers and connections within the community, and demonstrate the Village of Warwick’s commitment to supporting artists’ contributions to community life.

The AIR will serve a one-year term in which they will engage with the community through a public artist talk, a hands-on workshop related to their work, and a public showcase or exhibition of their work. The selected AIR will receive a $4000 stipend and will be supported by Wickham Works in developing and planning the three community engagement activities/events.

Artists aged 18 and above who reside in the Town of Warwick, including its three villages of Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick, are eligible to apply. Applications are due March 12, 2026 by 5 p.m. and will be accepted through the online portal at https://shorturl.at/UJzkp.

For full details about the opportunity log onto www.villageofwarwickny.gov.