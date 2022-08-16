Boy Scout Troop 45 has been busy this summer

Warwick Boy Scout Troop 45 has been adventurously busy. They went on monthly trips last year from September to June, including Camping and Backpacking, Wilderness Survival, Map & Compass Orienteering, Indoor Rock Climbing, Team Building, Rifle Shooting and Mountain Biking.

In July, 28 Scouts spent a week at Ten Mile River Scout Reservation in Sullivan County where they earned many different Merit Badges, including: Camping, Shotgun Shooting, Rifle Shooting, Archery, Fish & Wildlife Management, Geocaching, Orienteering, Space Exploration, Weather Study, Astronomy, Basketry, Leatherworks, Nature Study, Wood Working, Canoeing, Sports, Game Design, Sculpture, Swimming, Music, Photography, Pioneering, Environmental Science, Small Boat Sailing, Mammal Study, and Kayaking.

Boy Scouts offers a traditional scouting experience with outdoor adventures, community volunteering and leadership challenges.

Boys, age 11 to 17, can learn more about scouting in Warwick by visiting a Monday night meeting at 7:00 p.m., September through June, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, at 95 Kings Hwy, Warwick, NY 10990.

Next meeting: Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

Contact: BoyScouts@Troop45Warwick.org

Who: Boys aged 11 to 17

What: Joining Scouts!

When: Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 pm

Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY

Why:

