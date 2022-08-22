Books needed for book sale fundraiser

Chosun Taekwondo Academy members will host their 12th Annual Book Sale on Sept. 11 in Lewis Park . Proceeds from the event will benefit Warwick Lions Club/Rotary International Holiday Party for underprivileged children. Funds are also earmarked for co-sponsor Warwick Historical Society.

The fundraiser will be organized and executed by the Chosun Leadership Team, a group of youngsters in the academy whose mission is to provide community service and enhance leadership skills by embracing the ancient creed of traditional taekwondo.

Contributing sponsors for the event include Jencs Party Rentals, Warwick Historical Society, Guardian Self-Storage, and CVS. On hand to encourage success of the sale will be Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard and Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton.

Reached for comment, former Lions Club Event Chairwoman Claire Gabelmann said: “The Chosun Taekwondo Academy Leadership Team is amazing. The Chosun Book Sale has continuously generated significant funds for this worthy event.” In 2019, the Chosun Leadership Team received the Outstanding Community Service Award from the Warwick Rotary Club.