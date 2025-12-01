Annual Thankful Show

Golden Hill Elementary School students prepared for weeks for the Annual Kindergarten Thankful Show, which is one of the school’s most anticipated events of the year. Just before Thanksgiving break, they finally got to show off their hard work.

“I showed my mom some of the dancing at my house,” kindergartener Zhuri Ling said. “She’s excited to see the show!”

When one student said he felt afraid shortly before the show, teacher Rachel Brown reminded the students that feeling nervous means that they must care deeply about doing a good job. The students agreed and got ready to make their grand entrance.

Students performed a variety of Thanksgiving songs with big smiles and impressive choreography. They sang about being thankful for their families, home, school, and more - all while wearing head pieces made in art class just for the performance.

After taking their bows, students found their audience members and sat down to complete some holiday crafts. Congratulations to them for a successful show.