spelling bee

Listen to the word and the sentence. Type the correct spelling.
const words = [ “gangly”,”swaggering”,”chimneys”,”riveted”,”plaid”,”dirge”,”zeal”,”whittled”,”depots”, “fiberglass”,”salvaged”,”fissures”,”enthusiastic”,”discipline”,”unfamiliar”,”scurrying”, “dignitaries”,”pizzeria”,”dismissal”,”skittish”,”careened”,”nomination”,”opportunist”, “dictatorship”,”comrades”,”sporadic”,”promenade”,”repugnant”,”invincible”,”renowned”, “parachute”,”laborious”,”appointment”,”foreseeable”,”ratify”,”scalpel”,”reclusive”, “compassionate”,”bulletin”,”alfalfa”,”officially”,”crematorium”,”bayonet”,”amicable”, “exuberant”,”beautician”,”equations”,”assignment”,”ultimatum”,”prototype”,”whinnying”, “cravenly”,”squalor”,”mulberry”,”memoirs”,”hypocritical”,”cylinders”,”chlorine”, “ominous”,”traumatic”,”muffler”,”receipts”,”syndrome”,”solemnly”,”premises”,”begrudge”, “safari”,”contentious”,”lasagna”,”precocious”,”substantially”,”ensemble”,”mercantile”, “cadre”,”formidable”,”lye”,”propaganda”,”belfry”,”marquee”,”lacrosse”,”proficient”, “sluice”,”compunction”,”cajolery”,”emphatically”,”vigilance”,”hyperventilated”, “residuals”,”ostracism”,”onslaught”,”ruefully”,”misanthrope”,”boutique”,”peroxide”, “aristocracy”,”apocalypse”,”tuberculosis”,”barricade”,”confreres”,”anonymously”];
