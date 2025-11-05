x
Orange County election results: County Executive, DA, State Supreme Court Justices

Here are the unofficial results for Orange County Executive, Orange County District Attorney and New York State Supreme Court Justice.

| 05 Nov 2025 | 09:55
    County Executive Steve Neuhaus. Photo provided.
    Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. Photo provided.
Orange County Executive:

According to unofficial results, Steven Neuhaus was re-elected Orange County Executive and will serve a four-year term.

As of press time, each candidate received the following votes:

Steven Neuhaus (incumbent, R): 39,429 (57.9%)

Michael Sussman (D): 28,613 (42.1%)

Orange County District Attorney:

According to unofficial results, David Hoovler was re-elected Orange County District Attorney and will serve a four-year term.

As of press time, each candidate received the following votes:

David Hoovler (incumbent, R): 31,883 (53.2%)

Alan Joseph (D): 28,082 (46.8%)

New York Supreme Court Justice, 9th Judicial District

Eight candidates sought four open seats for Supreme Court Justice in New York’s Ninth Judicial District, which serves all of Orange County and also Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

According to unofficial results, Diane Clerkin, John Collins, Verris B. Shako, and Desmond Lyons were elected, and will each serve 14-year terms.

Here are the total votes as of press time:

Diane Clerkin (D): 205,844 (14.31%)

John Collins (D): 200,312 (13.93%)

Thomas Humbach (R): 119,961 (8.34%)

Desmond Lyons (D): 184,582 (12.84%)

Raymond Raiche (R): 133,945 (9.31%)

Verris B. Shako (D) – 198,744 (13.82%)

George Smith (R): 126,912 (8.83%)

Kiel Van Horn (R): 119,056 (8.28%)

All results are unofficial until they are certified by the Orange County Board of Elections.