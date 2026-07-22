Avoiding the construction craze

New York State has received a record-breaking amount of road construction funding in 2026, allowing Orange County to fix some of its deteriorated roadways. While motorists will be happy to see the pot-holes filled and roads re-paved, the resulting traffic delays can make the wait difficult.

Most projects in Orange County are expected to continue through the end of the year, some even extending into 2027. The Village of Florida plans to have roads under construction for the next two years. Construction on Route 17 Exit 122 in Middletown plans to be finished by the end of the year, but additional construction along Route 17 is expected. Meanwhile, the Pine Hill Road Bridge construction in Woodbury is set to be finished by the fall of 2027.

Instead of waiting in traffic, here are some detours you can take to add some ease to your travels:

Middletown

Current Project:

Construction on Westbound Route 17 to Crystal Run, including lane closures

Detours:

From Village of Goshen, take Scotchtown Avenue, then turn left onto Crystal Run Road and continue into Mechanicstown/Middletown

From Fletcher Street in Goshen, turn onto Old Minisink Tail, then left on Phillipsburg Road. Continue on Phillipsburg until you get to the light on East Main Street in Middletown in front of Garnet Health Medical Center

From Puaski Highway, turn onto Houston Road, then left on Maple Avenue, then turn right on Gate Schoolhouse Road, then left on Route 17M into Middletown

Woodbury

Current Project:

Pine Hill Rd Bridge replacement Interstate 87 lane closures

Detour:

Take Route 32, which runs along Interstate 87 through Highland Mills

Warwick

Current Project:

Route 17A (Galloway Road) is closed between Clinton Avenue and South Street

Detour:

Take Oakland Avenue/Main Street from Colonial Avenue to Forester Avenue

Florida

Current Projects:

Route 94/17A construction

Scanlon Avenue to Glenmere Avenue sidewalk replacements

One lane traffic construction at North Main Street and Randall St intersection

Route 94 slope repair entering the village beginning in August

Detours:

Southbound to Warwick: From the intersection of North Main Steet and Randall Street (near Dunkin’ Donuts), turn onto Meadow Road, then turn left on Maple Avenue, then right on Bridge Street and continue onto Highland Avenue, then take a light left onto Jessup Road, then turn left onto Taylor Road, then left again on Old Ridge Road, and return to Route 94

Northbound to Chester or Goshen: Traveling north on 94 before you hit the Village of Florida, turn right onto Werner Avenue, then left on Rose Street, then left on Glenmere Avenue, then turn right on New Street, then take another right onto Farries Avenue, then turn left on Hill View Drive, and then turn right on Big Oak Drive, and right again on Randall Street

From 94 to Goshen: From Route 94, turn onto Randall Street, then take a left on Durland Road, then turn right onto Route 17A into Goshen

Northbound to Goshen: Traveling north on 94 before you hit the Village of Florida, turn left on Florida Green Drive, then right on Country Club Drive, then right on Golf Drive, and right again on Highland Avenue. Then, turn left on Maple Avenue right on Meadow Road