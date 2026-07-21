Warwick. Shelley Meisler exhibit on view at Albert Wisner Public Library

Shelly Meisler’s exhibit is on view through the end of August at the Albert Wisner Public Library. An artist opening, with an opportunity to meet Meisler, will be held at the library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

About the artist

Meisler captures the many wildlife creatures that visit her at her Studio in the Woods with oil on canvas or panel.

A lifelong painter, she attended the Art Students League of New York and the School of Visual Arts where she studied fine arts and children’s book illustration.