Warwick resident brings acclaimed Conductorcise program to Albert Wisner Library

Warwick resident David Dworkin is bringing his internationally-acclaimed Conductorcise program to Warwick’s Alber Wisner Library at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

Conductorcise: A Sound Workout for Body and Soul combines a symphony performance and a music history lesson with an aerobics workout.

The program was created by Dworkin, who is a 91-year-old critically acclaimed clarinetist and conductor David Dworkin.

Named one of North America’s most Innovative Active Aging programs by the International Council on Active Aging, it has been featured in segments on NBC’s “Today Show,” New Jersey Network Television, Retirement TV’s “Living Live!,” and on the pages of the “New York Times,” “Symphony Magazine,” “Town & Country,” “Caring Today,” “Australia’s New Idea,” “The Wall Street Journal,” “The Times Colonist” (Vancouver, BC) and more.



Dworkin has led the program in a wide range of venues throughout the globe, including New York City’s Central Park for its “Healthy Halloween,” before tens of thousands and its Summer Streets program, as a warm-up for the American Heart Association’s annual walk-a-thon, at the Burgess Center for Diabetic Care and on tour throughout the US for pre-school children and teenagers to healthy seniors and those in assisted-living facilities.

More information at http://www.conductorcise.com.