Warwick Arts Fest returns Sept. 5

Warwick Arts Fest, an outdoor art festival, returns Saturday, Sept. 5 from 2 – 7 p.m., (Labor Day weekend) to Stanley Deming Park in Warwick. The rain date for the event will be Sept. 6. Rain date.

The event will feature open-air tents where local artists will offer hands-on artmaking and performance workshops. Try a printed postcard workshop or learn to sing “One Fine Day” from the musical Wicked. Try 3-D collaging, wood block printing with natural dyes, or play a round of Exquisite Corpse. No art experience is needed—just curiosity and imagination.

Come for the art and stay for the food and live music. Enjoy the talents of local student vocalists and instrumentalists, the acoustic roots music of The Milton Trio, and the blues and jazz stylings of The Ryan Berg Trio with Brianna Thomas. Browse art vendors and join in with the arts parade and summer storm soundscape. As the sun goes down, try out a salsa lesson and get ready to kick up your heels with the finale of the Village Summer Concert series, and the irresistible Latin jazz, salsa, and mambo rhythms of Tito Puente Jr. & Band, (free, 7 - 9 p.m.).

Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. For tickets and more information visit WickhamWorks.org.