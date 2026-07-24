‘Voices of Liberty’ was worth the wait

After three weather postponements, “Voices of Liberty – Sugar Loaf Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday” was finally presented by the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation under perfect summer skies before a large and enthusiastic crowd.

The event combined music, dance, theater, and history in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, highlighting both the nation’s founding and the important role communities played during the War.

The evening opened with local singer-songwriter Tim Hassler, who showcased his talents on guitar, violin, and vocals. Soprano Madie Bunzey performed Broadway favorites, while the students of M’Lanie Hunter Dance of Chester presented a tribute to “Hamilton.” Ryan Senning served as master of ceremonies.

One of the evening’s most meaningful moments was the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Chester veteran Tony Pegg, who served during Operation Desert Storm, alongside Sue Bahren, whose father was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during World War II.

The evening’s highlight was an original play written by Teresa Gasparini and directed by Keith Dougherty. Blending historical fact with theatrical storytelling, the production explored Sugar Loaf and Chester’s connection to the War and recognized the contributions of neighboring communities to America’s fight for independence.

The event was held and the property of Richard and Susan Logothetis, and the Sugar Loaf Engine Company provided complimentary hot dogs and refreshments.

The evening served as a reminder that community celebrations can both entertain and educate while bringing neighbors together to honor the people and events that shaped our nation’s history. Judging by the enthusiastic response from the audience, “Voices of Liberty” proved worth the wait.