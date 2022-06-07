Trystan makes his mark with crystals, mountains and superheroes

WARWICK, NY – Park Avenue Elementary School fourth grader Trystan Pierre has grown greatly as an artist and as a student from September 2021 to June 2022.Trystan has worked hard to become a better creator and communicator.

Park Avenue art teacher Lisa Martimucci has noticed Trystan’s progress in art class and in the Wednesday morning Art Club.

“Through my time with him, I have seen Trystan’s art grow in both talent and creativity,” Ms. Martimucci said. “I have seen him come out of his shell in both the art room and during art club through participation and using his voice.”

Trystan likes to draw with pencils in his sketchbooks. He started out drawing cars, but now his favorite subjects are people.

“I like to draw characters from shows,” Trystan said. “I like to draw super heroes like Batman.”

Trystan’s favorite project from art class was a watercolor painting of mountains. He’s also enjoying the crystal art project the class is currently working on.

“Trystan, as a student, is focused and committed,” Ms. Martimucci said. “I can always count on him to follow all the directions and do his best work. In fourth grade, we learn about different artists, experiment with different types of materials and explore different art making techniques. Trystan always observes my technique during demonstrations and follows through with visually exciting work.”

Trystan recently created a clay pencil holder in the shape of an “Among Us” character. He first sketched the figure, then sculpted the clay and finally painted it.

Park Avenue STEM teacher Amanda Melican has also been impressed by Trystan’s work at school.

“Trystan displays leadership qualities during STEM Lab group work,” Ms. Melican said. “I can always rely on him to stay on task.”

In addition to drawing, Trystan likes solving problems in math and playing basketball.