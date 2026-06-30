Sweet Clover Farm celebrates the sounds of Ireland

Sweet Clover Farm’s popular Summer Concert Series continues on Saturday, July 11, with a full day of unforgettable live music celebrating the sounds of Ireland.

The afternoon begins with Screams of Whiskey from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., performing an energetic set of Celtic rock favorites from The Pogues, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, and more. Known for their high-energy performances and crowd interaction, Screams of Whiskey delivers an authentic Irish pub-rock experience filled with foot-stomping anthems and sing-along classics.

As the sun sets, New Year’s Daze takes the stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a spectacular tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time—U2. Widely regarded as one of the country’s premier U2 tribute bands, New Year’s Daze faithfully recreates the sound, energy, and iconic performances that have made U2 a worldwide phenomenon.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and spend the day enjoying live music in the beautiful outdoor setting of Sweet Clover Farm. In addition to the performances, attendees can enjoy a variety of food options, handcrafted cocktails from Spirits Lab Distilling Co., New York craft beer, wine, hard cider, and the scenic surroundings of the farm.

Advance tickets are $10 and will be $15 at the door. Tickets are available now at https://shorturl.at/fqDdC.