Sugar Loaf to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with original outdoor production

The Sugar Loaf Community Foundation will present “Voices of Liberty”, a special free outdoor event celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, on Friday, July 3, at 5:30 p.m. at Sugar Loaf Crossing, 1405 Kings Highway in Sugar Loaf. (Rain date: July 5 at 5:30 p.m.)

The event will feature an original play written by Teresa Gasparini and directed by Keith Dougherty that reflects the amazing story of America’s victory - and features a cast of professional actors from NYC and the Hudson Valley. The event is co-produced by Richard Logothetis and Emmy Award-winning producer Jeffrey Zahn.

The event will also feature performances by M’Lanie Hunter Dance, members of the Tilly Foster Bluegrass band, and Disney performer and local resident Madie Bunzey. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic refreshments for an evening celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, local history and community spirit.

The event will be held on the property of Richard and Susan Logothetis, longtime hosts of the popular “On the Lawn” concert series, which entertained local audiences for two decades.

For additional information, visit the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation on Facebook or text 201-988-8865.