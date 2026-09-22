Sugar Loaf Car Show returns Oct. 3

After a hiatus of many years, the Sugar Loaf Car Show returns Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This signature event will showcase outstanding vehicles from across the Hudson Valley and beyond, bringing together car enthusiasts, collectors and the community for a day celebrating automotive craftsmanship and history.

In partnership with the Mid-Hudson Corvette Club, the show will feature 12 different vehicle classes. Participants will compete for awards judged by a panel of automotive experts, with consideration given to condition, craftsmanship, originality, mechanical excellence and rarity.

There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, refreshments and more throughout the day. The show will take place at four locations throughout Sugar Loaf:

Valkyrie Brunch House, 1398 Kings Highway, Scott’s Meadow, 1366 Kings HighwaySugar Loaf Crossing, 1405 Kings Highway and The Donnelly Property, 1355 Kings Highway.