Story share program returns to library

Storytelling Action Team announces the return of two popular programs – A Day in the Life and Warwick Story Share — both taking place in November at the Albert Wisner Public Library.

A Day in the Life – Wednesday, Nov. 5 (6:00–7:30 p.m.) - This engaging program spotlights three Warwick residents who will share the joys and challenges of their work and passions. Speakers include Mitch Lillian, a Hollywood movie production key grip; Craig Roberts, a Woodstock Museum docent who brings new life to a historic event; and Samantha Walter, recreation director at Mountain Lake Park. Attendees will hear what a typical day in each of their lives looks and feels like and will have an opportunity to ask questions and share reflections. Audience: Teens and Adults.

Warwick Story Share #8 – Friday, Nov. 14 (7:00–9:00 p.m.) - This community event celebrates the art of personal storytelling. About a dozen Warwick residents will share five-minute “story nuggets” — short accounts of moments that shaped or stayed with them through life. The result is an evening of heartfelt, humorous, and thought-provoking stories that invite laughter, reflection, and sometimes even a few tears. Community members are also welcome to take part as storytellers. No experience is required — just a willingness to share a meaningful slice of life. Whether a story is funny, poignant, or quietly powerful, all are received in a spirit of respect and connection. To register as a storyteller, or to attend our next practice session log onto https://shorturl.at/M1KvJ. Audience: Adults and Teens.

While walk-ins are welcome, it is helpful to the library that you register to attend. Log onto onto https://shorturl.at/ZTgON or call the Help Desk: 986-1047, ext. 4.