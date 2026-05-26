Stone Flower Band brings Latin-infused energy to The Cove

Stone Flower Band brought a wave of Latin-infused energy to The Cove in Greenwood Lake on Saturday, May 16, 2026, delivering a performance that felt less like a tribute and more like a full-bodied revival of Santana’s most electrifying eras. With temperatures hovering in the 80s as guests arrived, the evening already carried a summery, anticipatory buzz—but what unfolded inside quickly surpassed expectations.

Band captures essence of Santana’s sound

From the opening moments, it was clear the band understood the essence of Santana’s sound: rhythm first, melody second, and soul throughout. The percussion section alone set a commanding tone. A layered interplay of congas, bongos, timbales, clave, and a traditional drum kit created a dense, kinetic foundation that pulsed through the venue. Each player contributed not just timekeeping, but texture—rolling fills, sharp accents, and syncopated grooves that dared the packed house to stay seated. Most didn’t.

The Cove, known for its intimate setting, proved to be the perfect match for this kind of performance in its outdoor venue. Every beat felt immediate, every solo personal. As the band moved seamlessly through Santana classics (Black Magic Woman, Oye Como Va, Evil Ways), they avoided the trap of imitation for imitation’s sake. Instead, they delivered what can only be described as “authentic reinterpretation”—faithful enough to satisfy purists, yet alive enough to feel spontaneous.

The guitar work, central to any Santana repertoire, was a standout. Fluid, expressive, and emotionally charged, it captured that signature sustain and phrasing while still allowing room for individuality. Solos stretched and soared without becoming indulgent, always anchored by the relentless groove underneath. The keyboard and bass lines added further depth, weaving melodic counterpoints that elevated the overall sound.

What truly distinguished the performance, however, was its cohesion. This was not a collection of musicians playing parts; it was a unit locked into a shared rhythm. Transitions were tight, dynamics were intentional, and the band’s chemistry was evident in every glance and cue exchanged on stage. The result was a set that felt both polished and organic—no small feat for music that thrives on improvisation.

Audience was on their feet

Audience response mirrored the band’s energy. By mid-set even those seated found themselves moving in time. There was a communal quality to the experience—strangers nodding to the same beat, couples pulled into impromptu dances, and a general sense that the music had taken hold of the room.

In a region rich with live music options, Stone Flower Band’s performance stood out not just for technical skill, but for its ability to create atmosphere. It wasn’t just a concert; it was an immersion into a sound that blends rock, Latin jazz, and blues into something unmistakably vibrant. Its members included Hugo Santiago (Lead Vocals/Back Up, Timbales, Guitar, Congas, Bongos, Percussion, Harmonica), Mark Vaccaro (Drums, Percussion), Peter Weiss (Lead Guitar, Back Up Vocals), Robert Siebert (Keyboards), Jason Torres (Lead Vocals/Back Up, Congas, Percussion), Ed Ebel (Sound Engineer), and Andres Santiago (Bass Guitar, Vocals).