Stillness to Steampunk on view at Albert Wisner Public Library

Stillness To Steampunk solo exhibition by art alchemist Sharon ShaZam Roll is running July through August at the Albert Wisner Public Library in Warwick.

Step into a world where ancient nature and clockwork adventure converge. ShaZam’s expansive mixed-media work transforms forest flora, oxidized metals, and ordinary oddities into extraordinary wonders. Spanning three distinct realms— foliage to fashion wearable art, emotive mixed media, and interactive Steampunk fantasies. The exhibit also previews her upcoming time-travel jigsaw puzzle, cipher game.

Sharon ShaZam Roll is a Warwick-based artist, yoga instructor, and multidimensional explorer working in eco-dyeing, mixed media, and steampunk inspired designs.