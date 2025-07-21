Spontaneous Shakespeare in the park

Greenwood Lake Theater presents William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” on Saturday Aug. 2 at 4 p.m., and “Comedy of Errors” on Sunday Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at The Theater at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road in Warwick. Tickets are free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments, including beer, wine, and cider, will be available.

Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and “Comedy of Errors” are both hilarious tales of mistaken identity. One follows the shipwrecked Viola as she disguises herself as a boy to work for the dashing Duke Orsino. One follows two sets of twins and their farcical misadventures.

Dedicated to bringing the Shakespeare of olden times to modern audiences, GWLT uses original Elizabethan performance techniques and actors trained in Original Practice techniques. Watch their bold and magnificent actors perform the First Folio Style, with cue scripts in hand. They will be interacting and entertaining the audience in ways never before imagined, with lots of spontaneity bringing Shakespeare’s words to life in a thrilling and hilarious way. Shakespeare should always be this fun, as this is seriously entertaining and fun for the whole family. This ain’t your grandma’s Shakespeare.

This production is made possible by a grant from the Alliance of Resident Theatres. For more information regarding tickets, venue location, complete list of cast members, production details for these performances, or on Greenwood Lake Theater, log onto www.greenwoodlaketheater.org.