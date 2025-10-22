‘Radium Girls’ on stage

This November, the Warwick Valley High School Drama Club will perform D.W. Gregory’s play “Radium Girls.” It dramatizes the true story of young women poisoned by radium in the 1920s, offering a compelling lens into both scientific ethics and labor history. It’s a powerful resource for high school history and science classes.

Set in the 1920s, the play follows Grace Fryer, a dial painter at the U.S. Radium Corporation in New Jersey. She and her coworkers are instructed to use a technique called “lip-pointing” to paint watch dials with radium-based luminous paint — unknowingly ingesting radioactive material daily.

As the women begin to suffer from mysterious illnesses, Grace fights for justice against a powerful corporation that denies responsibility. The play features over 30 characters, weaving together courtroom drama, personal sacrifice, and social commentary. This is a powerful story that you won’t want to miss.

Performance dates are Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 pm, and Saturday, Nov. 8 at 1 pm and 7 pm.

Tickets will be sold at the door, starting one hour before the shows. Tickets are $12 general admission, and $10 for senior citizens and children 10 and younger.

For additional information, contact the Drama Club at wvhsdramaclub@wvcsd.org or at (845) 987-3050, voicemail box #22500.